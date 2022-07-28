Help! Actress’ Beloved Tortoise is Missing from Home in Upstate!

Amanda Seyfried, who owns a lovely old farmhouse in Upstate New York, told Stephen Colbert on the Late Show last night that one of her beloved pets has gone missing from its theme-park-like enclosure.

Check out the video below!

Successful and popular model/actress Amanda Seyfried was on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday night to promote The Dropout, her critically acclaimed Hulu television series that's been nominated for 6 Primetime Emmys.

Photo: Screengrabbed from Late Night with Stephen Colbert Amanda Seyfried, who owns an old farmhouse in Upstate NY, tells Stephen Colbert that her beloved tortoise is missing! loading...

About a minute or so into the conversation, Colbert asked the Mean Girls and Mama Mia! star about splitting time between her New York City home and her Catskill farmhouse.

"It's how I stay happy...and healthy, emotionally," she explained.

And when she was asked about the hardest part of farm life, Seyfried mentioned that outside of a "high maintenance" horse, it's pretty easy-breezy.

At that moment, Colbert pulled a photo out from behind his desk, held it up for the camera to get a close-up, and then asked Seyfried to explain it.

Photo: Screengrabbed from Late Night with Stephen Colbert Stephen Colbert holds up the empty enclosure that once housed Amanda Seyfried's pet tortoise in Upstate NY loading...

"It's a tortoise theme park," she coyly confessed, and it once housed her beloved Russian tortoise named Franklin.

But, why was it empty?

"He (or she) is missing," she told Cobert - who at this point was trying to keep a straight face.

"Franklin" or "Frank" as she calls him for short, apparently escaped recently from its theme park and is nowhere to be found.

Photo: Screengrabbed from Late Night with Stephen Colbert A distraught Amanda Seyfried talks about her missing tortoise on the Late Show Wednesday night. loading...

"It's heartbreaking," she said, "but also funny- I imagine he's having a good time... There's a lot of vegetation, and burrowing opportunities!"



Star Trek Icon William Shatner Goes Boating on Lake George

Inside Matt Damon's $8.5M Colonial Mansion 90 Mins from Albany