Help! Actress’ Beloved Tortoise is Missing from Home in Upstate!
Amanda Seyfried, who owns a lovely old farmhouse in Upstate New York, told Stephen Colbert on the Late Show last night that one of her beloved pets has gone missing from its theme-park-like enclosure.
Check out the video below!
Successful and popular model/actress Amanda Seyfried was on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday night to promote The Dropout, her critically acclaimed Hulu television series that's been nominated for 6 Primetime Emmys.
About a minute or so into the conversation, Colbert asked the Mean Girls and Mama Mia! star about splitting time between her New York City home and her Catskill farmhouse.
"It's how I stay happy...and healthy, emotionally," she explained.
And when she was asked about the hardest part of farm life, Seyfried mentioned that outside of a "high maintenance" horse, it's pretty easy-breezy.
At that moment, Colbert pulled a photo out from behind his desk, held it up for the camera to get a close-up, and then asked Seyfried to explain it.
"It's a tortoise theme park," she coyly confessed, and it once housed her beloved Russian tortoise named Franklin.
But, why was it empty?
"He (or she) is missing," she told Cobert - who at this point was trying to keep a straight face.
"Franklin" or "Frank" as she calls him for short, apparently escaped recently from its theme park and is nowhere to be found.
"It's heartbreaking," she said, "but also funny- I imagine he's having a good time... There's a lot of vegetation, and burrowing opportunities!"