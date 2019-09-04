Do you think you have the skills and nerve to do this?

If your kid has Olympic dreams and a little bit of guts...okay, a LOT of guts...this could be his or her big shot. The USA Winter Olympic team is seeking sliders for its luge squad. The annual Luge Slider Search (sponsored by White Castle), which introduces 9-13 year-old girls and boys to the sport, is coming to downtown Utica September 14th and 15th.

Two clinics will be held daily from 9:00 a.m. to noon and from 2:00 to 5:00 on Cornelia Street, between Court and Columbia streets, adjacent to City Hall. Aspiring athletes will be using wheeled-sled versions of the winter sport apparatus.

Remsen's Erin Hamlin, our area Olympic hero, got her start at the 1999 Slider Search. She'll be joining the coaching staff on Sunday, the 15th to teach participants the basics of the sport.

The clinics are free and everyone receives a complimentary White Castle USA Luge Slider Search t-shirt.