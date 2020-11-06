An upstate New York woman was slammed with an over $18,000 bill after she hit a utility pole last month.

Ever wonder what one of those utility poles along the side of the road costs? Well, an Albany-area woman got the answer in the form of an $18,165.14 bill from National Grid she needs to pay when her "vehicle struck and damaged a pole" in Rexford, NY.

Credit: Arianna Sheehan

Arianna Sheehan received the whopper of a bill, itemized as follows:

Transportation: $2,301.83

Labor, Expenses, and Fringes: $9,549.45

Materials and Handling: $891.22

Overheads: $6,506.95

There was a credit for $1,084.00 from JPP - not sure what that stands for, but thanks.

DAYUM.

That's a lot of money for a wooden pole - which clearly requires a lot of skill and hard work to put in. The pole itself is just under $900 bucks, but there are nearly $10,000 in labor expenses to erect it.

Here's the real question: was the pole actually replaced? Another person who had a similar accident and received a similar bill says the pole wasn't even replaced - it was just patched back together with 2 x 4's. Not sure this pole could survive with that kind of patch.

Fortunately, the bill will be submitted to the driver's insurance company, so it doesn't come out of her pocket.

