Power Outage Affecting Part Of North Utica
Utica Police say there is a power outage in the North Utica area surrounding the business district on North Genesee Street and Leland Avenue
Police say traffic may be affected as well.
It’s not known what caused the outage.
According to the National Grid website, about 570 customers are affected.
Power is expected to be restored by 2:45 this afternoon.
The Savoy In Rome Is For Sale
You can now own a major piece of Rome New York history. The Savoy restaurant is for sale.
9 of the Worst Spots to Make a Left-Hand Turn in Central New York
Good luck trying to make a left-hand turn at these spots.
16 Things Central New Yorkers Wish Would Make a Comeback
With the announcement of Toys R Us making a comeback in Macy's department stores, we wanted to know what else you wish would make a comeback. Here's what you wanted most....