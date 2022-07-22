Power Outage Affecting Part Of North Utica

Photo via National Grid

Utica Police say there is a power outage in the North Utica area surrounding the business district on North Genesee Street and Leland Avenue

Police say traffic may be affected as well.

It’s not known what caused the outage.

According to the National Grid website, about 570 customers are affected.

Power is expected to be restored by 2:45 this afternoon.

