New York Taxpayers Will See a Teeny Tiny Credit Applied to Their Utility Bills

Thanks, Aunt Kathy... I guess?

New Yorkers will soon see some very small relief on their next utility bill, thanks to a $200 million credit authorized last year as part of the state budget.

HOW SMALL ARE WE TALKING?

It's so small, you probably won't even notice. A Syracuse news outlet reported that customers within National Grid's Upstate service area will receive a one-time credit of $9.85 for those with electric and $8.87 for those using natural gas.

Whether you live in a sprawling mansion or tiny studio apartment, every New Yorker will get the same amount. It's not much, but for some, it represents about 10% of their average energy bill.

Regarding the energy credit, Gov. Kathy Hochul said:

Every New Yorker deserves affordable and clean energy, which is why I fought to secure additional funds to provide financial relief for hardworking families. Energy affordability continues to be a top priority in my clean energy agenda and this utility bill credit is just one of many actions New York is taking to reduce costs for our most vulnerable New Yorkers.

WHEN WILL NEW YORKERS SEE THE CREDIT?

Customers can expect to see the credit within 45 days of utility companies receiving their portion of the $200 million.

HOORAY FOR CRUMBS!

Many New Yorkers struggle with the high cost of heating their homes during winter months. Thankfully there are other plans in place, like the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP), Empower+, and the Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP) that won't be affected by the credit.

I guess it's better than nothing.

