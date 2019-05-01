Upstate NY Woman Dials 911 for Advice on Killing Her Boyfriend

We've heard about a lot of creative and frivolous uses of the 911 emergency call system, but a recent incident in Western New York has skyrocketed to the top of the stupidity chart.

A woman in the Buffalo area is facing criminal charges after police say she called 911 and asked for advice on killing her boyfriend. Sounds like an updated version of the classic movie Dial M for Murder . 54-year-old Zelda Cotton was charged with Endangering the Welfare of an Elderly Person and Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

Police responded on Saturday to the 911 call emanating from the Tonawanda house where Cotton lives with her 76-year-old boyfriend. She reportedly told officers she struck him repeatedly with a VCR tape, and was also swinging a leaf blower battery at him.

Well, at least she admitted to it.

Cotton was intoxicated when she was taken into custody. A motive for the attack was not disclosed, but maybe she was upset about the Buffalo Bills' recent NFL Draft picks. Her boyfriend was unhurt in the incident.