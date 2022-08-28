Wanna See Your Furry Friend’s Mug on a Local Beer Label? For a Great Cause

Think you have the cutest dog? I think all pet owners do. You can enter your adorable dog into the running to have their mug on Brown's Brewing Company's IPA and you will be helping out a great cause.

What is This Contest All About?

For the third year, Brown's Brewing Company has teamed up with the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society to find the cutest dog to become the face of their Happy T-Ales Beer. It's Brown's Brewing Company's Best Friends IPA. The money raised for the entries and the votes goes directly toward the expenses to run the humane society and to help fund animal cruelty investigations.

How Can I Enter My Adorable Dog?

All you have to do is enter a picture of your dog on the website by clicking HERE. You have until September 8th at 9 pm to vote. There is public voting for their favorite doggy photo that will be featured on the IPA label. It's ten dollars to enter and one dollar per vote with a five-dollar minimum. Every dollar goes to help the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society. If you have a headshot of your dog it's preferred so they can get an idea of how it will look on the label. It's also recommended that you write something about your dog so the voters can get to know them.

Last Year's Contest Was A Huge Success!

The winning mug was of Hank and the entire contest helped raise $37,000 for the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society.

The Contest Has Helped to Bring the Communities Together

Brown's Brewing Company and the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society have been worthwhile partnerships. According to the Times Union, Kelly Brown who owns Brown's Best Friend's IPA said,

It’s brought a lot of people to our taprooms and a lot of excitement because everybody thinks their dog or their cat is the cutest in the world.

When is the Winner Announced?

The Best Friend's IPA will be revealed at the Oktopurrfest celebration on October 13th at Revolution Hall in Troy. There will be limited edition four-packs of the beer with the label available for pick-up.

