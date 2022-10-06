Halloween is right around the corner. If you're looking for a was to be fully immersed in spooky experiences, how would you like to stay the night at a haunted AirBnb? You can do so right here in Upstate New York.

It's called the "The Haunted Bedroom" inside The Enslin Haunted Mansion, located the historical village of Lansingburgh, just 3 to 5 minutes from downtown Troy, New York. It's said that you are in the presence of spirits during your stay.

It's been featured on several television shows, visited by paranormal investigators, and has had many other famous visitors.

Don’t worry, our ghosts are harmless; you probably won’t see them, although some visitors swear they exists!

And it's true - if you take a look at the reviews of the mansion, several have seen and experienced the spirits on the property. The price for staying per night begins at around $295.

Our home is an experience. We offer a French Press coffee machine and ask guest to remove shoes.

The Haunted Bedroom features a queen-size bed and community area, and is the second largest bedrooms available in the house. It features a full shower bath, and also offer immediate access to the third-floor attic.

I love community setups so this place is meant to share with other guest. It's large open spaces invite conversation as much as it does "doing your own thing" in one of the many chill areas. There is a huge open living room, kitchen and the room you're staying in has its own vibe, contemplation-hangout spot

Private entry to the attic? That means you'll get access to all the spooky energy.

Are you okay with staying amongst these spirits that may very well make themselves known to you? Check out the photos below and let us know inside our station app.

The Haunted Bedroom - Lansingburgh, NY

