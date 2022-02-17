9 Kickass Upstate-Made Hot Sauces That Pack the Heat

It's February in Upstate New York. The heat's not coming from the sun, so you might as well get it from your sauce.

People are passionate about their hot sauce. Perhaps you feel loyal to a national brand, like Frank's Red Hot or Tapatio. And we're not trying to disparage or take away from those products. But New York has a hell of a selection of mouth-watering hot sauces, and many are made Upstate.

We found 9 delicious hot sauce flavors made right here in Upstate New York.

You're probably familiar by now with Dinosaur BBQ's Sensuous Slathering Sauce, which you can get anywhere. But we urge you to try the Wango Tango Habanero. Don't be a wuss. Put it on your meat.

Beekman 1802 is a Saratoga Springs-based company making a variety of artisan foods and products. Their cherry bomb sauce is a blend of peppers, red miso and squash in a kickass vinegar base. Try it if you find it.

Coffee and hot sauce together? Hey, why not. They're both bold.

This sauce blends the smokiness & heat of chipotle peppers with the sweetness of locally sourced maple syrup.

Hawthorne Valley specializes in fermented products, which means this hot sauce is not only tasty, but full of gut-friendly probiotics.

We didn't know Syracuse had a "style" that involved heat in any way, shape or form. But this - Syracha'cuse's most popular sauce - claims to have it. Let's do it.

We're not sure if this hot sauce will bring you closer to the Iron Throne, but that won't stop us from putting it on our eggs.

You gotta give bonus points to Rochester-based Karma Sauce for this hot sauce name. Sounds like a band you might see at Coachella.

For hot sauce amateurs who think the jalapeno is spicy, there's this delicious sauce. Beth's Farm Kitchen has been making jams, chutneys and sauces since 1981.

We're sure we've left a few Upstate NY-made sauces off the list, but it's at least a start. Hot sauce enthusiasts: Branch out and buy local!

