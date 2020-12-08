Upstate New York Hosting More Pro Bass Tournaments in 2021

The top Bass anglers in the U.S. will be returning to New York for a pair of Bassmaster Elite tournaments in 2021. July stops will include the St Lawrence River at Waddington and Lake Champlain at Plattsburgh.

Like other professional sports, COVID delayed tournaments earlier this year, means a short off-season before 2021 competition begins. Tournament action will begin February 11 with a tournament in Florida, just a little over three months after this year's finale. With stops in Texas and Alabama through spring, anglers and officials will head our direction in July.

New York Tournaments in the Elite Series are scheduled for July 8-11 at Lake Champlain and July 15-18 on the St. Lawrence River. New York hosted a third tournament on Cayuga Lake in Union Springs, last year after the pandemic cancelled one of the Texas events and no other open dates were available. Canada's border closing also forced tournament directors to open Lake Ontario to anglers, where a tournament record small mouth bass was caught by one of the pros.

Again this year the tournament will be broadcast on national TV. Fox Sports 1 will carry coverage for three hours each weekend morning for all nine Elite Tournaments.

Here's more info on the Elite Series Schedule. Bassmaster hasn't released their tournament schedule for the 2021 Open Series, it included a stop at Oneida Lake this past August. Of course all these dates and plans are dependent on where we stand on the Coronavirus pandemic by spring.