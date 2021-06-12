Enjoy the beauty of the Adirondack Mountains as you soar through the air and float down the river on a new zip line tour and tubing trip added to an Upstate New York Adventure Park.

Adirondack Extreme has two new adventures to enjoy this summer. The park in Lake George, New York has added the 'Low Rider Zip Tour,' a new zipline course with 12 ziplines and 9 walking bridges. “The difference between our zipline-only course and other traditional zip tours is its proximity to the ground,” said Adirondack Extreme Owner, Jamie Johnson.

If you’re afraid of heights, the “Low Rider Zip Tour” will quench your thirst for adventure without being too far off the ground. For those more adventurous, there are 8 other courses that offer an 22 ziplines mixed among several obstacles that range in heights of 15 to 65 feet.

The “Low Rider Zip Tour” will be offered as a stand-alone tour for $48 as well as an add-on for as little as $10.

Tubing Trips

Adirondack Extreme Adventure is now the owners of the famed tubing company Tubby Tubes. Jamie Johnson, says he’s excited to add water to his family of adventure-centric activities in the Lake George area. “Tubby Tubes is the perfect fit. My family and I had been discussing water attraction opportunities and who better than our current attraction packaging partners,” said Johnson.

Tubby Tubes will become Tubby Tubes River Co.. Johnson plans to add additional new and exciting adventure-based activities, a new welcome center, remodeled cafe, and expanded parking.

To learn more and experience a day enjoy the beauty of the Adirondacks, whether from the air or the water, visit Adirondackextreme.com.

