Illusionist Leon Etienne Coming To MVCC For 2 Shows

Hey, CNY magic fans! Our favorite Illusionist Leon Etienne is bringing his 'Magic Rocks' show to MVCC in February 2020.

The MVCC Cultural Series has announced that Illusionist Leon Etienne will return to the venue where it all started, Mohawk Valley Community College, for two (matinee and evening) extraordinary 6th-anniversary MAGIC ROCKS! Grand Illusion shows. Tickets go on sale Monday, January 20, at 10 AM. We spoke with Leon, and he's excited to come home!

"It's been 6 full years since I've performed my big show anywhere near Utica. These are the illusions I've performed on TV and all over the world. I cannot express how excited I am to be performing them back where it all started on the MVCC stage in my home town. I can't wait to see everyone in January. Btw... tickets make great stocking stuffers!"

Hailed by critics as “America’s Rock Illusionist,” Etienne is recognized for his on-stage charisma, a fast-paced, high-energy, rock ‘n roll performance style, his no-nonsense approach to magic and a passion for sleight-of-hand magic, and the best jaw-dropping grand illusions in the world. Visit www.magicrocks.com.

Etienne was a finalist on NBC's America's Got Talent in 2014, since then, he has sold out venues worldwide including hometown favorites like the Stanley. He has fooled Penn & Teller on the CW's "Penn & Teller: Fool Us," he used his wizarding skills on the SYFY Channel's "Wizard Wars" and wowed Jimmy Fallon and millions of viewers on "Late Nite."

Again, tickets go on sale on January 20 at 10 AM at MVCC. Advance tickets are $25 general and $20 for MVCC employees; day-of-show tickets are $30 general and $25 for MVCC employees. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 20, 2020, at the MVCC Box Office, Francis A. Wilcox Hall, room 106, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday, and the College Stores on the Utica and Rome Campuses; online any time at www.mvcc.edu/tickets; or call 315-731-5721.