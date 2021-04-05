The New York Yankees are one of the most talented teams in all of baseball. There's an argument to be made that the majority of the roster should be All-Stars and a handful of Yankees have MVP caliber talent BUT they don't look that way at the plate. It's early and there's plenty of baseball left to get things right but when you look at the last five or six years of Yankees teams there's a glaring reason they can't beat good teams in the postseason. The Yankees can not hit with Runners In Scoring Position!

RISP is a key stat that separates good teams from bad teams. When you consistently let the other team off the hook you rarely win against good baseball teams. SO far this season in three games the Yankees are 4 for 24 with runners in scoring position and the four hits all came in their 5-3 game two win over the Toronto Blue Jays. The Yankees have 0-14 in the two games they lost to the Blue Jays. If you're sick of hearing me complain about the Yankees' RISP imagine how sick I am of saying it. This team needs to focus on situational hitting and not try to force a home run on every at-bat.

Get our free mobile app

Yankees stars that are expected to provide offensive firepower are off to a slow start. DJ LeMahieu, Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Hicks, and Gleyber Torres are a combined 10 for 57 with 2 RBI at the plate. The lone bright spot oddly enough has been catcher Gary Sanchez with 2 homers on 3 hits in 11 at-bats. I expect these hitters to get their acts together but I also have little faith in them getting better at RISP since the team doesn't seem to prioritize it.