What Would Babe Ruth Be Worth To The New York Yankees?

Could you imagine 30 year-old Babe Ruth hitting the free agent market in 2022? Would the "Sultan of Swat" been the first $500 million player? Would Brian Cashman be forced to break the bank for a player that most would consider the most popular baseball player over the last century? How does current New York Yankee, Aaron Judge compare to "The Bambino"?

Through his age 30 season George Herman "Babe" Ruth hit 309 home runs. Aaron Judge currently has 217 dingers in his career and still has 16 games left in his age 30 season. Judge will finish about 90 home runs behind Ruth at the same age. Unfortunately for Judge, many of the statistical comparisons to The Babe don't get much closer.

Ruth finished his age 30 season with a career total of a whopping 944 RBI's. Judge is currently a few shy of 500 RBI's. The Bambino finished the 1925 season having totaled 986 career runs scored to that point. #99 has 524 with 16 to play in 2022.

Statistically comparing the two isn't really fair to either player for a myriad of reasons. However, general manager Brian Cashman and the Yankees have to figure out how much Aaron Judge is worth to one of the world's most valuable sports franchises. Think about this, Babe Ruth hit 408 home runs after the 1925 season when he was 30 years old. What if the Yankees traded him after that season? There was no free-agency but big trades were common. Ruth was worth a ton in those days. Think about what his value has been since then to the franchise. People still buy Babe Ruth jerseys and tee shirts!

Aaron Judge took a chance on himself. He knows what kind of player he can be when healthy. He has kept himself focused and injury free. He is putting on the greatest single season home run display of the century. The time is coming quickly to see how much that is worth and maybe an idea of the value of the modern-day Bambino.

