Two People Killed in Crash in Clinton County’s Beekmantown on Friday

Two people are dead following a three-car crash that happened in the Clinton County town of Beekmantown on Friday.

New York State Police were called to State Route 190 on February 11, 2022 for a report of a crash.

The NYSP says, according to a preliminary investigation, 42-year-old Nichole M. Julian of Plattsburgh was driving "southbound on SR 190 and collided with a northbound vehicle."

Following the initial crash another occurred when a third vehicle hit Julian's car.

Julian was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the northbound vehicle that was hit in the beginning was taken to the University of Vermont Health Network-Fletcher Allen Hospital. That passenger, identified as 20-year-old Kanenhakaie N. Wells, 20, of Altona, died at the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation. It is not known at this time what initially caused Julian's car to allegedly to collide with the first vehicle. No additional details regarding the circumstances surrounding the first crash have been released.

The names of the others involved have not been released.

The Clinton County Sheriff's Office and several area fire departments assisted police the NYSP at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation, or witnesses in the area at the time of the accident, to please call police.

No other injuries were immediately reported.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

