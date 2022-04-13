One person is dead and another seriously injured following a weekend crash in Clinton County.

New York State Police responded to a report of a crash involving two vehicles on State Route 374 in the town of Plattsburgh at approximately 5:59am on Sunday, April 10, 2022

According to a written release the NYSP says that 20-year-old William Mackenzie Daoust of Brainardsville, New York was driving a 2012 Mitsubishi Galant west on SR-374 near Reservoir Road when the car crossed over the center line of traffic into the eastbound lane, hitting a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado in a head on collision. The Silverado was being driven by 37-year-old Trevar A. Soulia of Plattsburgh, New York.

State Route 374 and Reservoir Road in Plattsburgh, New York via Google Maps (April 2022) State Route 374 and Reservoir Road in Plattsburgh, New York via Google Maps (April 2022) loading...

Emergency responders say William Daoust died at the scene.

Trevar Soulia was brought to the University of Vermont Health Network at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH), and then transferred to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, Vermont for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. At last check police said, "Soulia remains admitted to the hospital and is listed in stable condition."

The results of an autopsy conducted on Monday, April 11, 2022 show that Daoust's death was caused by blunt force trauma to the head caused by the crash. The Clinton County Coroner's Office ruled the manner of death was accidental.

Police have not yet determined what caused Daoust's car to cross the center line into the opposing lane of traffic. The crash remains under investigation at this time.

Any witnesses, or individuals with information that might be helpful to the invesitgation, are asked to call the New York State Police.

In addition to the NYSP, local fire departments, EMS units, and the Clinton County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

