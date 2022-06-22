Big Trouble for Woman Who Allegedly Stole Car from Small Town
A woman who allegedly stole a car from a small town is facing big trouble.
According to a written release from the New York State Police troopers were contacted at approximately 9:01am on Monday, June 20, 2022 about a reported car theft in the Clinton county town of AuSable, New York.
Police say the car was parked at a location along Route 9 and was not actively being driven. It had no registration, license plates, active insurance, or valid inspection. The owner said that it was taken without permission.
Following a preliminary investigation the NYSP says that it was determined that 20-year-old Renee C. Robert of Vermont had allegedly taken the vehicle. On June 20, 2022, while the investigation was being conducted, deputies with the Clinton County Sheriff's Office saw the vehicle being driven northbound on I-87 in Beekmantown, New York. Deputies pulled over the driver, identified as Robert, and arrested her.
No physical injuries were reported during or as a result of the arrest.
In addition to several vehicle and traffic violations she is charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree.
Robert was brought to the State Police barracks in Plattsburgh for processing. She was arraigned in the Town of AuSable Court and released.
Robert is scheduled to answer the charges in court on Friday, June 24, 2022.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]