Vikings Player Shows His Love For Tre’Davious White

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver, Justin Jefferson, was wearing a Tre'Davious White t shirt during the pregame warm up on Thursday night.

Tre White was injured in the game the Buffalo Bills played in New Orleans on Thanksgiving night. Since then, the Buffalo Bills have struggled. The loss on Monday Night Football was tough for fans and players to swallow but it is a quick turnaround. The Bills travel to Tampa Bay to face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not having Tre White in the lineup will be a huge issue for the Bills secondary.

Christmas is just two weeks away and although the Bills have had a roller coaster of a season, merchandise is still hard to find. If you go to a game, look for the Bills "Mystery Helmets". For $250 ( or a football for $70) you win a Bills collectible. You never know which player you might get something from. From OJ Simpson to Josh Allen, it is a surprise every time!

The Bills will return to Orchard Park to play the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, December 19th. That game was initially a TBD game and could have been "flexed" to be a Saturday game. Shortly after the loss to the Indianapolis Colts it was announced the game will be played on Sunday 12/19.

Bills Downed By Rival New England At Home [PHOTOS] The Bills lost to their AFC East rival New England on Monday Night.