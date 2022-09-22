Rangers Save Woman After Horse Throws Her On New York Hiking Trail

New York State Forest Rangers recently received a call from Lewis County about a 32-year-old woman in significant pain on the Independence Wild Forest horse trails. She was unable to get up and needed help getting to the hospital safely.

The woman was enjoying the beautiful Otter Creek horse trails when she was thrown from her horse, landing dangerously onto the ground. Afraid of a potential spine injury, she was told to stay still until help arrived.

The Martinsburg Fire Department responded quickly with Forest Rangers to the scene. They were able to strap her to a back board and secure her spine. Ranger Evans then placed her onto a 6-wheeler, designed specifically to be used in situations like this.

She was brought to the head of the trail, where a Lewis County Search and Rescue ambulance was there to take her to the hospital. All responders were out of the area by 1:45pm (they all arrived at 1:00pm).

The NYS Forest Rangers want to remind you that trail safety is always important, whether you're on a horse or not. Be sure to always follow their hiking guidance.

Even if you follow all the rules, accidents like this can still happen. There is always someone there to help you when you're exploring New York State. If you're ever in distress in the wilderness, be sure to contact 911 immediately. Forest Rangers will be there in no time to help you.

