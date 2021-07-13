Discover A Beautiful Passion For Acting With This Extraordinary Role In Utica

Looking to make your big break on the big screen? If you're a female, this acting job in Utica New York could be for you.

A quick ad on CraigsList is looking for a young female in the Central New York region:

Wanted young female with a young, mixed-race child for a scene in upcoming Anthony Stella Production movie to be shot in Utica in August. Desire more important than experience. If interested, please email or call with the contact information provided in the post."

You can read more, and apply, through CraigsList.

Back in June, the Anthony Stella Productions' company was on the hunt for extras, according to an ad on CraigsList:

Hello there! We are looking for volunteers to be cast as extras in Anthony Stella Productions' third feature film, 'Awakening,' which is being shot in August, 2021 in Oneida County. You will act as normal folks enjoying food and/or drink, blending into the background of our high-end restaurant scenes.

The ad goes on to say that your name(s) will be featured in the film credits. The ad mentions that there is no pay for the work, but at least you would get some free meals out of the deal.

If you're interested and still want to apply, you can learn more here.

About Anthony Stella Productions

Anthony Stella Productions is the brainchild of John Martoccia. The name of this production company is taken from John’s parents Anthony and Stella Martoccia. You can find two movies; Vito Bonafacci and Death of a Tree. These two movies have been produced under this production company, and audiences searching for Christian movies online should definitely check out these movies and their spiritual messages.



