Turning Stone’s ‘Boozy Milkshakes’ Receive National Acclaim

Chalk up another honor for the Turning Stone Resort and Casino. The august Forbes Travel Guide has recognized the spiked specialty milkshakes being served up at the resort's Upstate Tavern as among the best in show.

According to Forbes, these treats rank right up there with others you can enjoy in great vacation spots like Las Vegas, Florida, Hawaii and the Bahamas. Forbes makes special mention of two of the shakes in particular (pictured on the left and front-and-center, respectively, above):

Sugar Rush (cake-flavored vodka and vanilla ice cream piled high with a mini Funfetti cupcake, cotton candy and a pixie stick) to the slightly more sophisticated Bourbon Caramel (bourbon-spiked vanilla ice cream topped with a caramel popcorn ball and a vanilla wafer rim).

Yum. The cost of each shake is $12.