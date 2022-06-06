The Oneida Indian Nation is announcing a new employee housing program.

The Oneida Nation says it will make 50 new apartments available in central New York for hourly workers at below market rates.

The $15 million Villages at Stoney Creek includes a total of 50 apartments, with two buildings ready for occupancy by July 1 and three more buildings to be move-in ready by September. Rental rates will be well below comparable housing options in the region, including:

1-bedroom apartments at $550 per month

2-bedroom apartments at $650 per month

3-bedroom apartments at $750 per month

The first-in-the-region employee apartment community is located just minutes from the Turning Stone Resort Casino.

Complimentary shuttle service to and from Turning Stone’s main campus will also be provided on a regular schedule for all shifts.

The apartments will be available for new, full-time employees who are relocating to the area and those filling positions where there are shortages.

“The Oneida people have always emphasized the importance of hospitality and warmly welcoming all to our homelands,” said Oneida Indian Nation Representative and Oneida Nation Enterprises CEO Ray Halbritter. “This new investment in our workforce presents a wonderful opportunity for us to create additional jobs, bring new people to our region, and provide affordable housing for the individuals who support the success of our enterprises.”

Halbritter says the Villages at Stoney Creek is only the first phase of employee housing development at Oneida Nation Enterprises, and the need for additional affordable housing for workers will be determined based on the needs of future and current employees.

The tribe’s Oneida Nation Enterprises employs more than 4,500 people and its gambling operations and other businesses.

