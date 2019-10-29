Try Not to Spill Your Beer at This Spooky Brewhouse

One central New York brewery is turning their entire facility into a nightmare filled with ghosts and ghouls this weekend. My biggest concern? Dropping my beer.

For just $10, the folks at Buried Acorn Brewing Company will let you walk through their brewhouse and give you a beer to ease your fears a little. Whether you’re looking for an alternative to handing out candy or you just want to try something new, there’s three opportunities to enjoy the thrills. The Haunted Halloween Brewhouse will be open from 7 to 10 p.m. October 31, November 1 and November 2.

Buried Acorn Brewing Company is at 881 Van Rensselaer, Syracuse. Find more details on the event’s Facebook page.