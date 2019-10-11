Pumpkin Carving at This Central New York Brewery

Let's be honest: some years it's tough to get to the pumpkin patch. Sometimes the weather is unpredictable, especially in central New York, and the rain doesn't necessarily work in our favor. Sometimes it's just easier to get a pumpkin from the store.... or a local brewery.

Woodland Farm Brewery in Marcy is hosting a pumpkin carving event on October 16 at 5 p.m. where you can go home with a spooky jack-o-lantern for your front porch. $5 gets you a pumpkin and access to all of the basic pumpkin-carving utensils. Obviously, they won't have things like chainsaws, so if that's more your speed of carving, this is NOT the event for you.

On top of pumpkins, there will be beer, cider and apple pie moonshine. Sign me up! Staff will even pick their favorite two pumpkins to win prizes from Woodland. You can find all the details about all the carving fun on Woodland's Facebook event page.