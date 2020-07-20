Cheers, There’s a New Brewery in Utica

There's a lot of great breweries in the Utica/Rome area. We're the home of the F.X Matt Brewery, Woodland Farm Brewery, Copper City Brewing. Now there's another to add to the list in Downtown Utica.

Open 7 days a week, Bagg's Square Brewery opened a few weeks ago at 330 Main Street in Utica. The idea came after an inspiring trip to Germany.

Jennifer Earl, owner of Baggs Square Brewery, traveled to Dusseldorf, Germany in the fall of 2014 with her husband. They visited a brewery that caught their attention and was very different from what they had seen before.

"It was a brewery named Uerige. This brewery was always busy and full of patrons. It was quaint and old, unlike anything I had previously experienced. They had two beers on tap and a very limited food menu. The two beers were an Alt bier and a light bier (lager or pilsner). There was community style seating indoor and out. The bar was very small and intended for only picking up drinks, not sitting at."

Earl and her husband wanted to recreate their experience tailored to the history and culture that already exists in Utica.

Their menu features a variety of different beers, wines and ciders, as well as mixed beverages. They also have a few specialty German dishes available for eating.

Beer Menu

No Coast IPA - 6.7% ABV, $7 glass / $ 8 crowler (16oz) / $ 23 growler

8 crowler (16oz) / 23 growler Golden Ale - 5.0% ABV, $6 glass / $ 7 crowler (16oz) / $ 18 growler

7 crowler (16oz) / 18 growler Hefeweizen - 5.1% ABV, $6 glass / $ 7 crowler (16oz) / $ 18 growler

7 crowler (16oz) / 18 growler NEIPA - 6.5% ABV, $7 glass / $ 8 crowler (16oz) / $ 23 growler

They also just added a Brown Ale, and American Pale Ale. Their Raspberry Blonde Ale will be available soon.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Food Menu

SCHNITZEL PLATE - This German classic is a slice of pork tenderized, breaded, and fried. Served with a side of warm German potato salad and cucumber salad

ALT PLATE - A locally made German bratwurst cooked to perfection served with a generous side of warm German potato salad and sauerkraut.

BAVARIAN PRETZEL WITH 3 DIPS - An artisanal Bavarian pretzel coated with salt. Served with Dusseldorf mustard, warm cheese sauce, and bacon jam.

You can find out more about Bagg's Square Brewery by visiting them on Facebook or by checking out baggssquarebrewing.com!