Try Goat Yoga Here in Central NY

You've probably heard of yoga. Maybe even Vinyasa yoga or Ashtanga yoga. What about goat yoga? Yep, you read that correctly. GOAT YOGA! And it's available for you to participate in right here in Central New York.

Located in Remsen, Spring Creek Lavender and Flower Farm is teaming up with In Bloom Yoga for some Goat Yoga! Their session for June 20th is full, but they have more sessions scheduled for July 18th at 11 am, August 1st at 10 am, and August 15th at 10 am.

Don't get me wrong, goats are cute - but aren't exactly this first thing I think about when I think about doing yoga and trying to relax. However, it definitely makes the experience more fun.

During goat yoga you get a chance to perform yoga while interacting with our two adult nigerian dwarf goats and their babies. Poses will be utlized that may allow the goats to jump on you, sniff you, and all around have fun!

According to the farm, the class is about an hour with an additional 30 minutes of playtime so you can get some quality time with the goats AND rabbits that they have!

Tickets to this event are $30 with a 75 cent service fee, and honestly I can say that the thought of little cute goats jumping around makes me smile.

According to YogaJournal.com, yoga has so many benefits including:

Increases flexibility.

Builds muscle strength.

Perfects your posture.

Prevents cartilage and joint breakdown.

Drains your lymphs and boosts immunity.

Makes you happier.

So Yoga will make me happier? Add goats to that and I'll be as happy as a clam.