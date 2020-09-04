Work Out Your Stress with Beer Yoga at Babe’s in Utica
Get your yoga mat and your beer steins ready, Babe's at Harbor Point is hosting 'Beer Yoga' on their lawn - and honestly, we can't wait.
No matter what your taste is, there's a yoga for you - whether it's hot yoga, goat yoga, rage yoga - or now, beer yoga.
The yoga class is offered by In Bloom Yoga on the lawn at Babe's from 9am - 10am on Saturday, September 26th and Saturday, October 3rd. Participants will do yoga while holding a beer stein (presumably empty, to start?) Once yoga is over, participants will get fill of their stein, and 10% off brunch.
Of course, yogis should provide their own mat and water, and should wear a mask. Social distancing will be enforced.
If you're interested in signing up, go to In Bloom Yoga Studio to register.
According to YogaJournal.com, yoga has so many benefits including:
- Increases flexibility.
- Builds muscle strength.
- Perfects your posture.
- Prevents cartilage and joint breakdown.
- Drains your lymphs and boosts immunity.
- Makes you happier.