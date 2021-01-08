President Trump’s Twitter Account Permanently Suspended

Twitter permanently suspended President Donald J. Trump's @realdonaldtrump account on Friday evening.

The suspension came days after Facebook and Instagram banned Trump in the wake of protestors storming the Capitol building on Wednesday.

Following the suspension, Twitter released a statement indicating Trump's statements leading up to and following the events on Wednesday led to their action:

After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.

