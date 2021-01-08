Several rabid animals have been found fighting with family pets in Herkimer County. Protect your pets by making sure their rabies vaccine is up to date.

Herkimer County Public Health has received word that a skunk found fighting with a dog at the end of December 2020 in the Town of Manheim has tested positive for rabies. There is no word on whether the dog was up to date with its rabies vaccine. If not, we hope the dog will survive the required six-month quarantine while being closely watched for rabies symptoms.

Herkimer County Public Health also reports a raccoon was found fighting with a cat on an open porch in the Town of German Flatts on Wednesday, January 6th, which has tested positive for rabies. The raccoon was killed by a nuisance wildlife service and brought to Public Health for testing at Wadsworth Lab. The “indoor” cat had was not up to date with its rabies vaccination and will now be monitored by public health for the next six months while in that mandatory quarantine.

The public can protect themselves or their family pets from rabies by practicing the following:

1. Vaccinate your pets against rabies and make sure it's always up to date.

2. Spay or neuter all animals. Not only will they live longer, but it will reduce the number of strays on your property.

3. Do not feed strays or handle unknown animals, wild or domestic.

Herkimer County Public Health also reminds you that children and adults should not play with unknown animals (wild or domestic). If a bat is found in a house, and there is a possibility it had contact with a person or an animal in the house, call Public Health, and we will make arrangements to have the bat tested, if necessary.

Please call Public Health at 315-867-1176 if you have any questions or concerns. Please visit our web site www.herkimercounty.org.