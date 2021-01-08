Did You Know the Bills’ Cole Beasley is Also a Rapper?

One of Buffalo's star football players is a man of more than just athletic talents.

Believe it or not, Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley has a second career as a rapper, and his music is getting a lot of listens online!

Ahead of the Bills' first playoff appearance since 1996, Beasley released his latest track, "Sometimes," which left fans wondering if it was really #11 singing and if so, who hurt him.

Beasley also released two versions of the song, both an unedited, explicit version and a clean version.

What do you think of Beasley's new track? Let us know inside the station app.

In his full-time gig with the Bills, the father of three is recovering from a knee injury and is still listed as questionable for Saturday's playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs is also listed as questionable for the game because of an oblique injury.

A limited number of fans will be in Bills stadium for the first time this season after Governor Cuomo gave the organization the go-ahead to release 6,700 tickets to season ticketholders. Attendees are required to present proof of a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the game, and must follow all health and safety guidelines.

You can watch the Bills take on the Colts Saturday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. EST on CBS.