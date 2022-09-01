Rome Man, 31, Killed Walking On Route 49

A 31-year-old Rome man was killed while walking along Route 49 in the town of Marcy.

New York State Police have identified the man as Robert Grande, and say he was walking in the westbound land near the Oriskany exit ramp when the accident occurred just before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday night. Grande was struck by a vehicle operated by Gerald Allen Jr, 54, of Rome, trooper said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Allen and his passenger were not injured, police said. Allen underwent an examination by a Drug Recognition Expert who found no indications of impairment, troopers said, adding that charges are not expected to be filed against the driver. It is believed the accident is the result of pedestrian error, police said in a news release.

