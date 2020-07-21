Truck Driver On Drugs Crashes Into NYS Trooper On Northway

A New York State Trooper is lucky to be alive after a Penske box truck crashed into the back of him while on the shoulder of the Northway just south of the Twin Bridges.

New York State Police are investigating the multi-car accident that took place on Monday, July 20, 2020, involving an on-duty State Trooper. According to the press release:

At approximately 1:41 p.m. a State Trooper was conducting a traffic stop on the Northway southbound, just south of the Twin Bridges when his patrol vehicle was struck from behind by a Penske truck. The troop car was pushed into the vehicle the trooper had stopped, and then off the road way.

The Trooper, who was in the cruiser at the time of the crash, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He was evaluated at Albany Medical Center and released. The driver of the car the Trooper stopped was checked at the scene and released.

The driver of the Penske truck, 52-year-old Terrence Hudson of Queens, has been charged with Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs and Reckless Endangerment 2nd degree. He was not injured. [NYSP]

The crash shut down southbound traffic and according to the Daily Gazette vehicles were backed up on the Northway for miles, up to Exit 8 and beyond as police investigated and cleared the scene. Two lanes were reopened after 5 p.m., and all lanes were open by 6 p.m.

New York State Police

Many drivers are still unaware of the Move Over Law in New York State.

In November 2016, New York's “Move Over Law” (VTL 1144-A (a)) went into effect requiring all drivers to move over for emergency and hazard response vehicles. Violating the law or “failure to move over,” is considered a moving infraction, landing offenders with two points on their licenses and fines of up to $150 and may include several more tickets like:

speeding

reckless driving

improper passing and/or unsafe lane change

failure to yield the right of way