Troopers: Three-Car Crash with Rollover Caused by Racing Minivans

New York State Police are asking for your help identifying the drivers of a black mini or a gold minivan. If you were driving on I-690 near the town of Geddes, New York at approximately 2:18pm and saw two vans racing you are being asked to call police with any information that you have.

Earlier today the drivers of the two vehicles appeared to be racing each other while travelling eastbound on Interstate 690 near Geddes.

The black minivan crashed into the back of a 2004 Land Rover driven by Barry A. Woodward. The van then continued on and crashed into a 2014 Honda CRV being driven by Brad D. Howes. The crash caused Howes' vehicle to spin and roll over. Troopers were assisted on the scene by the Geddes Police Department in Onondaga County.

There were no passengers in either of the vehicles that were allegedly hit by the black van. No injuries were reported in the three-car crash but the NYSP is looking for the driver of the hit and run vehicle. Both the black and gold minivans fled the scene of the crash. No additional information about the vans or their drivers is available at this time.

Anyone with information is being asked to call New York State Police at: (315) 366.6000. Anyone with dashcam footage of the November 1, 2021 incident is being asked to step forward and provide that information to police.

