During the evening hours of Wednesday, June 9, Trooper Becky Seager, along with law enforcement officials from the Broome County Sheriff's Department responded to a location in Colesville to conduct a welfare check on an individual.

New York State Police announced that during the welfare check, law enforcement exchanged gunfire with Jason D. Johnson and at some point, Trooper Seager was shot in the hip, suffering non-life-threatening injuries. Trooper Seager was removed from the scene by a Broome County Sheriff's Deputy.

After being removed from the scene in the deputy's car, Seager was moved to an ambulance and then transported to Wilson Memorial Hospital. While Trooper Seager was under the care of Wilson Memorial Hospital, a manhunt was underway to find Jason Johnson who fled from the scene following the exchange of gunfire.

Assisting in the manhunt were New York State Police, New York State Police SORT, New York State Police Aviation, Broome County Sheriff’s, Broome County SORT, Binghamton Police Department, Binghamton SWAT, Endicott Police, FBI, DEC, the Office of Emergency Management, and Harpursville Fire Department. On standby in case needed were Colesville Ambulance, Superior Ambulance, and Eastern Broome Ambulance.

Just after 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 10, Jason Johnson was found near a riverbank in Colesville just off State Route 79 and was taken into custody.

Trooper Seager was treated by and released from Wilson Memorial Hospital on Thursday and was surrounded by a sea of law enforcement members as she left the hospital to go home.

Shot Nys Trooper Released From Hospital

