The Number One Cause For Law Enforcement Death In NY Is Avoidable
If you want to ensure the safety of police officers everywhere, there is one simple thing you can do to help.
The number one cause of death among on-duty law enforcement officers is from traffic-related incidents. The amount of officers lost from being hit or struck by an oncoming or passing car is far higher than it should be in New York State. Drivers texting, speeding, or not moving over for emergency vehicles is often the cause.
New York's 'Move Over Law' was designed to protect all law enforcement officers AND emergency responders on the roads. Unfortunately, roughly 67% of the public isn't aware they are required to SLOW DOWN and MOVE OVER when they see a vehicle with flashing lights at the side of the road.
Whenever you see lights, vests or reflectors while on the road, you're advised to do the following.
- Check for traffic around your vehicle
- Slow down
- Move over when it is safe to do so
You should always use care when passing an emergency vehicle. This includes police cars, fire trucks, ambulances, tow trucks, construction and maintenance vehicles.
The Move Over Law actually applies to both sides of the roadway as well. Just because an officer may be on the side of the road in the opposite lane, doesn't mean you shouldn't slow down when passing them.
Visit the New York State Sheriff's' Association's website to learn other ways to protect the men and women of our law enforcement.