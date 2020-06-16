Good Samaritan Gifts Dippin Donuts to Law Enforcement

Random acts of kindness go to show that there are still good people in this world. We love hearing stories of good acts, they don't go unnoticed. Especially during times like these, I'm on the hunt for stories of kindness.

Between the coronavirus pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement, there's been a lot going on in the world. Law enforcement officers have been in the midst of both, not only fighting on the front lines of keeping everyone safe but have also faced a lot of criticism lately. Someone in Rome wanted them to know that they are appreciated.

A community member visited the Dippin Donuts locations on Erie Boulevard and on Black River Boulevard yesterday and donated to each $475 to put on gift cards for law enforcement officials to use when they need it. 475 DOLLARS! That's awesome.

Although this random act of kindness was only done at the stores in Rome, they also have a location in New Hartford on Seneca Turnpike. Maybe you can be the one to pay it forward there?

Did You Know Dippin Donuts is Locally Owned and Operated?

John, Helen, Dimitrios and Rose Zourdo have been running the Dippin Donuts chain for over ten years. The family is extremely committed to their customers and dedicated to ensuring the quality of their products. #ShopLocalChallenge