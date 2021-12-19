Manhunt Underway for Man in Alleged Domestic Dispute in Bainbridge

New York State Police are actively searching for a man who allegedly injured a victim during a domestic dispute this morning in the Chenango County village of Bainbridge, New York.

State Route 7 near Kirby Lane is closed for police activity and a detour has been put in place.

Troopers say that they believe that this is an isolated incident and that they do not believe that there is any threat to the general public. Nonetheless, authorities say do not approach him if you see him.

The suspect, 46-year-old Charles J. Richter, was last seen at his home on Kirby Lane. He is described as "a white man, approximately 6'1" with brown eyes." He is bald.

Charles Richter Photo Courtesy: New York State Police December 2021

Anyone with information, or know where Richter may have gone, is asked to immediately call New York State Police at: (607) 561.7400.

The victim sustained what the NYSP is describing as "serious" injuries and was brought to the hospital for treatment. As is customary in these cases the name of the victim and the location of the hospital will not be posted as a part of this coverage in order to safeguard the victim.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information from New York State Police. All persons, suspected of or arrested for, crimes are innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information was available. This is, however, a developing story and more information will be provided as soon as it is released.]

