Utica Police have taken another “Ghost Gun” off the streets.

Police were patrolling East Utica relative to recent “shots fired” investigations when officers with the Crime Prevention Unit attempted to conduct a traffic stop of two parties on the 300 block of Pelletieri Avenue at around 6:00 Sunday night.

The two individuals fled on foot and were taken into custody following a brief foot chase.

Officers say one of the individuals was in possession of a loaded 9 mm handgun with an extended magazine containing 18 rounds.

An investigator with the Juvenile Aid Unit charged the 16-year-old with criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon.

The other juvenile was issued a traffic ticket.

Due to their ages, police will not release their identities.

Utica Police have seized several Ghost Guns over the past several weeks.

Ghost guns are unserialized and untraceable firearms that can be bought online and assembled at home.

They are often sold through "ghost gun kits," which include all of the parts and often the equipment necessary to build these weapons at home.

The kits are widely available and can be purchased by anyone, including prohibited purchasers, domestic abusers, and gun traffickers — without a background check.

The kits and guns are sold at gun shows and online

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and the information herein is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department.. All arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.}

