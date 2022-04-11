Biden Cracks Down On Spread Of Ghost Guns
President Biden is making moves against rampant gun violence.
The President on Monday announced steps to curb so-called ghost guns.
“Ghost Guns” are unserialized and untraceable firearms that can be bought online and assembled at home. They are often sold through "ghost gun kits.”
Utica Police have seized several ghost guns during shooting investigations over the past few months.
They UPD says they are actively investigating the origin and source of the guns.
Authorities say last year alone, there were about 20,000 suspected ghost guns reported to ATF as having been recovered by law enforcement in criminal investigations.
That's a ten-fold increase from 2016.
The President announced steps to curb so-called ghost guns during a White House event.
The new rules would:
- Require anyone purchasing a kit to undergo a background check, as is required for other types of firearm purchases.
- Would also require those selling the kits to mark components with a serial number, so the eventual weapon produced can be traced
- And would mandate firearm dealers add a serial number to already built ghost guns they come across in their businesses.
Vice President Kamala Harris opened the event and said ghost guns are practically untraceable. She cited an "epidemic" of gun violence in the U.S and said gunfire brings pain and fear to entire communities.
Biden was also nominated Steve Dettelbach to be the new head of the ATF. Dettlebach is a former U.S Attorney in Ohio.
Meanwhile, New York State Attorney General Letitia James is applauding the Biden Administration's new regulations targeting ghost guns.
James says the regulations are significant steps in addressing gun violence that is plaguing communities across New York and the country,