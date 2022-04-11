President Biden is making moves against rampant gun violence.

The President on Monday announced steps to curb so-called ghost guns.

“Ghost Guns” are unserialized and untraceable firearms that can be bought online and assembled at home. They are often sold through "ghost gun kits.”

Utica Police have seized several ghost guns during shooting investigations over the past few months.

They UPD says they are actively investigating the origin and source of the guns.

Authorities say last year alone, there were about 20,000 suspected ghost guns reported to ATF as having been recovered by law enforcement in criminal investigations.

That's a ten-fold increase from 2016.

The President announced steps to curb so-called ghost guns during a White House event.

President Biden Announces New Actions To Reduce Gun Crimes Drew Angerer, Getty Images loading...

The new rules would:

Require anyone purchasing a kit to undergo a background check, as is required for other types of firearm purchases.

Would also require those selling the kits to mark components with a serial number, so the eventual weapon produced can be traced

And would mandate firearm dealers add a serial number to already built ghost guns they come across in their businesses.

Vice President Kamala Harris opened the event and said ghost guns are practically untraceable. She cited an "epidemic" of gun violence in the U.S and said gunfire brings pain and fear to entire communities.

Biden was also nominated Steve Dettelbach to be the new head of the ATF. Dettlebach is a former U.S Attorney in Ohio.

Meanwhile, New York State Attorney General Letitia James is applauding the Biden Administration's new regulations targeting ghost guns.

James says the regulations are significant steps in addressing gun violence that is plaguing communities across New York and the country,

15 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- April 2022 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 04/01/2022:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police.

7 Weird Things Seen In Central New York

April- 44 New York Lottery Scratch Off Tickets With The Most Number One Jackpots Remaining Here in New York, the time is now to start searching for some amazing jackpots. There are all sorts of different kinds of Scratch-Off tickets offered by the New York Lottery.

While looking at the latest weekly roundup for grand prizes, we counted 44 different tickets that have their grand prizes still on the market. The report was last updated on March 28th, as we publish this article.