New York State Attorney General Letitia James has filed a landmark lawsuit against multiple gun distributors.

In her nation-leading lawsuit, James claims the ten gun distributors sold tens of thousands of illegal parts to New Yorkers that were converted into unserialized, untraceable handguns and assault style weapons, known as “ghost guns.”

The AG says the gun distributors violated several laws, including New York’s licensing laws, by selling weapons to felons and others without a background check.

“While families mourned loved ones lost to senseless gun violence, gun sellers avoided accountability for the illegal and dangerous weapons they sold,” said James. “There should be no more immunity for gun distributors bringing harm and havoc to New York. Today’s lawsuit holds 10 gun sellers accountable for fueling the gun violence crisis and endangering New Yorkers. Illegal guns do not belong on our streets or in our communities and we will use every tool necessary to root them out.”

James is invoking a newly enacted Public Nuisance statute to hold the gun distributors responsible.

She says it's time to hold gun distributors responsible.

The businesses named in Attorney General James’ lawsuit are among the nation’s leading gun distributors including.

Blackhawk Manufacturing Group

Salvo Technologies

G.S. Performance

Indie Guns

Primary Arms

Arm or Ally

Rainier Arms

KM Tactical

Rock Slide USA

James’ lawsuit details how these businesses repeatedly undermined the law and flooded New York’s streets with illegal ghost guns that harmed New Yorkers.

Today’s action builds on the Attorney General’s efforts to crack down on ghost guns and combat the gun violence crisis.

