Tour The Country As Michelob Ultra’s Chief Exploration Officer

Do you have a sense of adventure in your blood? Does visiting new places and traveling everywhere bring you a sense of joy? Are you looking for a new career path and do you love Michelob Ultra? If yes is the answer to most of those questions, it seems your qualified for a new job being offered by the popular beer company.

Michelob Ultra is looking to add a Chief Exploration Officer to their team, and it could be you. You’ll be tasked with capturing content while touring the country, visiting national parks and repping Michelob Ultra Pure Gold along the way.

"As CEO, you’ll head out on an epic journey in your CEO camper van equipped with its own bathroom and shower. Don’t worry about gas money, that’s on us.

During the 6-month period, the CEO will travel through some of the country’s most iconic landscapes, exploring the natural beauty of America and stopping to capture photos of some breathtaking national parks."

Are You The Ideal Candidate?

Michelob Ultra is looking for someone who:

Enjoys and respects the great outdoors

Able to see the big picture (as well as capture and edit it)

Understands the importance of following CDC guidance while traveling and will Recreate Responsibly

Strong leader with a clear sense of direction (in case the GPS stops working.)

In order to apply, you must have an affinity for outdoor/nature photography and/or videography, a deep appreciation for the joy that connecting with nature brings, willing and able to hike through national parks and other outdoor areas, plus a valid US Driver’s License and you must be over the age of 21.

This. Sounds. Incredible! If you think you could benefit from an opportunity like this, apply at michelobultra.com/puregoldceo. Hurry, the deadline to apply is September 30th.