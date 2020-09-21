Were You There? Netflix To Release Woodstock ’99 Docuseries

If you were there or watching from afar, you know Woodstock '99 did not end well.

As someone who was there, I can tell you the whole festival delivered on the music but not the fun. It was hot. It was messy. I had to take out a loan to buy bottle water. And now I get to relive what was a harrowing weekend on that old Air Force base.

Deadline is reporting Netflix will take a look back at Woodstock '99 in a new docuseries. Deadline says the documentary "...will delve into the culture that created Woodstock '99 and tell the real story behind how 'three days of peace, love and music' went down in flames." Netflix has not announced when the docuseries will become available.

If you were there or watching on television back in the summer of 1999, you know how Woodstock went. The worst of it was the violence and destruction, especially as the festival wrapped up on the final day. While I was there, I did leaveearly on the final day before all madness elevated and fires ensued, as I was done. Thankfully, I never tried to get close to the stages where people were going nuts and usually watched from afar. That said, the heat, the mess of who knows what I was walking through to use the porta potties and spending my life savings on bottled water put a damper on the whole experience.

I am sure this will be an interesting docuseries to watch, but for those of us who were there, we won;t be reliving great memories. Will just be appreciating the fact we got through it.