Island Breeze Bar and Grill- Half Off Thursday 9-24

We know you love the food and restaurants in Central New York. You have missed it a lot since COVID hit. We want to help you dine out, or dine in, on a budget with Half Off Thursday. On Thursday September 24th, you'll be able to try Island Breeze Bar and Grill of Utica.

About Island Breeze Bar and Grill

Island Breeze Bar and Grill in Utica, NY is serving up delicious Jamaican and international cuisines. Their menu is full of incredible options that are sure to please the whole family! They offer a wide range of dishes for breakfast, lunch and dinner alongside beverages that consist of native brews and herbal juices, energy drinks, beer and wine to suit anyone. Try one of their curried seafood dishes, amazing stews or soups, Rasta pasta, wraps or vegetarian dishes. In addition to dine-in, Island Breeze Bar and Grill also offers take-out and delivery.

Enjoy authentic and delicious Jamaican cuisine with this $25 gift certificate to Island Breeze Bar and Grill.

How To Save With Half Off Thursday

Starting Thursday September 24th at 8AM, the Half Off Thursday deal of the week goes live. This week buy a $25 for Island Breeze Bar and Grill for only $12.50.