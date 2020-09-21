New Hartford School District Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19

The New Hartford School District has confirmed an employee of the district has tested positive for COVID-19.

Due to privacy laws, the district is not able to share the identity of the individual or share any details of the case.

In a letter to parents the district stated, the employee was not in regular contact with students and the safety and well-being of the New Hartford school community is their number one priority.

The school district emphasized that the letter was sent in an effort to remain as transparent as possible.

New Hartford officials say they are working in coordination with the Oneida County Health Department to conduct an investigation and support contact tracing efforts.

Anyone who has come in close contact with the individual will be notified by health officials.

For now, The New Hartford Central School District facilities will remain open and they will continue to screen all staff, students and visitors. The district is also urging everyone to continue to follow guidelines set forth by the New York State Department of Health and the CDC.

The letter from parents to the district also reads,

As a rule, any student or staff member who exhibits COVID-19 symptoms, must contact their healthcare provider immediately. Staff members must also notify their immediate supervisor so that we may track any potential outbreaks within our organization. All such personal information will be maintained confidentially.

The district wants to thank the public health agencies that have been outstanding partners throughout the entire situation. District officials want to thank everyone for their cooperation, understanding and support as everyone works together to navigate this challenging time.