This summer Star Trek’s renowned Captain Kirk, William Shatner, will be coming back to the famous TV set in Ticonderoga.

This will be Shatner's third trip to a replica of the Enterprise, but you better save your money if you want to spend any time with him. The release says:

Mr. William Shatner will be returning to the Star Trek Set Tour again this June 7 & 8. Mr. Shatner will be available for autographs, photo ops, and by popular demand, will host several special events. Fans will not want to miss this chance to spend some time with Captain Kirk himself.

Tickets range from $22.50 for a tour to $1,400 for an "Admiral Package" that includes a pizza-and-beer sitdown with Shatner after his personalized tour of the Enterprise.

The original series Star Trek Set Tour is Located in Historic downtown Ticonderoga, New York. When the STAR TREK television series was canceled in 1969, the original sets were dismantled and largely destroyed, only a few small items of the actual sets remain today, and those that have survived are in private collections. Trek superfan James Cawley began the process of rebuilding the sets just as they would have been seen 50 years ago when the series was being filmed, a 14-year journey has culminated in the most accurate rebuild of the original sets, and is now open and welcoming STAR TREK fans from all over the world!