With Quentin Tarantino ’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood nearing its release we’re also nearing the always-entertaining Quentin Tarantino press tour for the film. In addition to the occasional bold declarations about the state of cinema, we should also get some tantalizing clues about Tarantino’s future, which he continues to insist could include a Star Trek movie. Tarantino’s never made a science-fiction movie before, or anything that comes from a big franchise. He’s also insisted he’s only directing 10 features in his career and Hollywood is his ninth. He’s really going to go out with Star Trek ?

He says maybe! And in an interview with Empire , he told them more about the project. Calling his Trek an “R-rated movie” he also replied “Oh yeah!” when asked if it would include profanity, previously a major no-no in the world of Trek. As for an update on the status of the film:

As for the latest stage of the project, the filmmaker said: ‘There’s a script that exists for it now. I need to weigh in on it, but I haven’t been able to do that yet.’ When Once Upon A Time In Hollywood hits the big screen later this summer, it sounds like QT could be setting off at Warp speed into cosmic science fiction.

Again, I remain skeptical about all this. I just seems so un-Tarantino-like, and not just because Captain Kirk isn’t prone to calling his crew members mother f—ers. But I would love to be wrong. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood opens in theaters on July 26.