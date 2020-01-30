Tickets are on sale now to see William Shatner 'Live on Stage' at Fort Ticonderoga this summer. This will be his fourth trip to a replica of the Enterprise.

Shatner will again be appearing at the Star Trek Tours exhibit in Fort Ticonderoga on Friday, June 26, 2020, and Saturday, June 27, 2020. Tickets are on sale for $70 and include one regular tour, access to vendors, access to the autograph room, and Mr. Shatner's Live on Stage. Last year's VIP "Admiral Package" was pricy at $1,400 that included a pizza-and-beer sitdown with Shatner after his personalized tour of the Enterprise. No word on whether that will be available this year.

Shatner was recently in CNY for a sold-out screening of the classic film Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, followed by a live conversation at The Oncenter in Syracuse, January 18.

The original series Star Trek Set Tour is located in historic downtown Ticonderoga, New York. When the STAR TREK television series was canceled in 1969, the original sets were dismantled and largely destroyed, only a few small items of the actual sets remain today, and those that have survived are in private collections. Trek superfan James Cawley began the process of rebuilding the sets just as they would have been seen 50 years ago when the series was being filmed, a 14-year journey has culminated in the most accurate rebuild of the original sets, and is now open and welcoming STAR TREK fans from all over the world! [Star Trek Tour Website]