Tour Saratoga County Homestead If You Dare! Haunted? You Be the Judge!

The Saratoga County Homestead, a former tuberculosis hospital in Saratoga, and a place that many would say the patients never left. Stories of ghostly encounters and paranormal activity have surrounded the abandoned property for decades. This place is off limits to the public, unless you are invited. If you have the nerve, you may be allowed inside this month for a Haunted Nights tour.

If you've driven along Bakersville Road in East Galway you have seen the massive brick building with a once grand entrance and peeling white pillars. Although it looks creepy, there is something magnetic about old structures like this. We just need to get inside. Now is your chance.

Tickets are on sale now for tours that run weekends in October. There is a 'Photo Tour' available but tickets sell quickly so check HERE for availability.

Photo Tour - These are 2 hour photography tours of the building, including the basement, first and second floors.

Public Investigation Tour - These are 3 hour paranormal investigation tours of the building, including the basement, first and second floors. We want to give the public the opportunity to investigate this haunted old sanatorium legally for the first time ever! All guests must sign electronic waivers prior to their tour. At this time it appears these tours are sold out but keep checking for updates.

The buildings and surrounding property have been the subject of many stories and urban legend over the years. The urge to explore the surgery room, chapel and children's hospital often compels people to enter illegally. Now you can do it legally.

