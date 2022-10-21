Did You Know The World’s Longest Nonstop Flights Are From New York?

Have you ever wondered what are some of the world's longest flights? Would you be surprised to learn that the top 2 fly out of New York State?

Would the longest flight for you be ten hours? How about 15 hours? The world's longest flights are actually a few hours longer than that.

According to The Points Guy, Singapore Airlines currently operates the longest flight in the world. The flight adds up to a 9,527-mile nonstop journey from New York to Singapore.

The carrier also operates a five-times-weekly hop from Newark to Singapore (which is the world's second-longest flight by about 2 miles) as well as another extremely long journey from Los Angeles to — you guessed it — Singapore."

Singapore Airlines flies out of John F. Kennedy International Airport to Singapore Changi Airport. The duration of the flight is 18 hours and 50 minutes. Literally, this flight is close to 19 hours. When you add up all the time in line, waiting on the runway, it could easily add up to over 20 hours sitting inside of the airplane.

How much does a ticket on this flight cost you ask?

If you were to fly on October 24th 2022 out of JFK to Singapore, a ticket would cost you over $2,000. That's according to the airline website.

The second longest flight in the world is also from Singapore Airlines. The flight leaves Newark Liberty International Airport and flies to Singapore Changi Airport. The duration of this flight is 18 hours and 45 minutes. so literally the flight is 5 minutes shorter than the longest. You might be able to stretch an extra stretch to save that five minutes of time.

You can read more of the longest flights in the world online here.

