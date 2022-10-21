Utica Zoo Welcomes You To Meet New Baby, Zara.

If you're heading out to the Utica Zoo's Spooktacular this weekend, be sure to stop by and see the latest addition to the animal family.

Zara the baby zebra, called a foal, was born at the Utica Zoo on July 30. To allow for proper bonding with mama, Zara and mother Zecora, have been tucked away for most of the second half of summer and early fall, officials have said. Andria Health from the Utica Zoo tell WIBX 950 that when Zecora arrived in Utica last October, she was pregnant.

The name Zara translates to 'radiance', Heath said.

Zara - baby zebra at Utica Zoo, courtesy of the Utica Zoo

The Zoo's annual Halloween celebration, the Spooktacular is set for this weekend - October 22 and 23 only.

It's happening both Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Regular admission pricing applies and member can enter free, but there is additional $4 fee to take part in the Spooktacular celebration, she said.

Part of the Spooktacular event will include LIVE music, with Max Scialdone on Saturday and Happy Hags on Sunday, Health said.

Zeora and Zara, courtesy of the Utica Zoo

The Utica Zoo was recently closed for the better part of a week, awaiting a new certification from USDA. However, after being closed for four days to comply with regulations regarding visitation, the Utica Zoo re-opened on September 30.

